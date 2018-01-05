Extreme Cold Weather Continues Until Saturday

Jan 5, 2018 @ 07:57

5:10 AM EST Friday 05 January 2018

Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:

all of Northern Ontario & Southern Ontario

A period of very cold wind chills continues.

Wind chills values are forecast to be between minus 40 to minus 48 this morning. Most regions will see these extreme wind chill values again Friday night and Saturday morning.

Extreme cold puts everyone at risk.