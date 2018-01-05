Extreme Cold Weather Continues Until Saturday

Jan 5, 2018 @ 07:57
Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:
- all of Northern Ontario & Southern Ontario
A period of very cold wind chills continues.
Wind chills values are forecast to be between minus 40 to minus 48 this morning. Most regions will see these extreme wind chill values again Friday night and Saturday morning.
Extreme cold puts everyone at risk.
- Keep dry to stay warmer.
- Cover up. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.
- Check on older family, friends, and neighbors.
- If it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it’s too cold for your pet to stay outside.