Algoma Power Inc. Installs New Holiday Lights In Wawa

Jan 5, 2018 @ 12:08

The Business Improvement Association (BIA) of Wawa was happy to spread the holiday spirit by purchasing new holiday lights and banners for the community to enjoy down Broadway Avenue. Algoma Power Inc. (API) generously donated their Wawa staff’s time to install the lights on a cold winter morning. The BIA truly appreciated the donation and cooperation from API to make sure the lights were installed on short notice.

This project was also supported by the Municipality of Wawa and the Community Development Committee who supplied a grant of $3,000, as well as the Wawa Economic Development Corporation (EDC) of Wawa who coordinated the project. The BIA would also like to thank Heidi McLaren who designed the banners and Tom Terris and his family for preparing the lights and having them out for API to install. Thanks to Wawa Rent-All and Repair and the Wawa Motor Inn for also offering assistance to the project!

The Wawa BIA represents most businesses along Broadway Avenue and Mission Road and raises its own revenues to support local business development. The BIA meets monthly and all businesses are invited to attend. Call 705-856-4419 to learn more.