Major winter storm expected Sunday (Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake)

Orange Warning – Winter Storm

2:07 PM EDT Saturday 14 March 2026

Impact Level: Extreme

Forecast Confidence: High

Major winter storm expected.

What:

Total snowfall accumulations of 40 to 80 cm.

Near zero visibility in heavy snow and blowing snow.

Northeasterly wind gusts of 70 to 80 km/h.

Risk of freezing rain and ice pellets.

Possible utility outages.

When: Sunday morning or afternoon through Monday night.

Additional information: A hazardous winter storm will begin affecting northeastern Ontario on Sunday. Precipitation will primarily be rapidly accumulating snowfall however there is a chance freezing rain or ice pellets could mix in for southern regions on a line from Sault Ste. Marie to Kirkland Lake, reducing their total snowfall amounts.

Travel on Highways 11, 17 and 101 will be impacted. Travel will likely be extremely hazardous and some routes will likely be impassable. Visibility will likely be suddenly reduced to near zero at times. Road closures are possible.

Roofs are at an increased risk of collapse under the weight of snow.

All travel and outdoor activities should be avoided.

Orange Watch – Winter Storm

5:00 AM EDT Saturday 14 March 2026

Impact Level: High

Forecast Confidence: High

Major winter storm expected.

What:

Total snowfall accumulations of 30 to 50 cm.

Near zero visibility in heavy snow and blowing snow.

Wind gusts of 70 to 80 km/h. Ice buildup from freezing rain.

When: Sunday through Monday night.

Additional information: Confidence is increasing in a hazardous winter storm impacting northeastern Ontario.

At this time, most regions are expected to see rapidly accumulating snowfall and blowing snow. Regions from Manitoulin Island toward Kirkland Lake and east are expected to switch over to freezing rain or ice pellets by Monday, lowering their total snowfall amounts.

Travel on Highways 11, 17 and 101 will be impacted. Visibility may be suddenly reduced to near zero at times.

Road closures are possible.

Prolonged utility outages are possible.

Prepare for possibly prolonged disruptions to transportation, services, and utilities.

Orange Watch – Winter Storm

5:11 PM EDT Friday 13 March 2026

Impact Level: High

Forecast Confidence: High

Major winter storm expected.

What:

Total snowfall accumulations of 30 to 50 cm.

Total snowfall accumulations of 30 to 50 cm. Near zero visibility in heavy snow and blowing snow.

Wind gusts of 70 to 80 km/h.

Ice buildup from freezing rain.

When: Sunday through Monday night.

Additional information: Confidence is increasing in a hazardous winter storm impacting northeastern Ontario.

At this time, most regions are expected to see rapidly accumulating snowfall and blowing snow. Regions from Manitoulin Island toward Kirkland Lake and east are expected to switch over to freezing rain or ice pellets by Monday, lowering their total snowfall amounts.

Travel on Highways 11, 17 and 101 will be impacted. Visibility may be suddenly reduced to near zero at times. Road closures are possible.

Prolonged utility outages are possible.

Prepare for possibly prolonged disruptions to transportation, services, and utilities.