School Bus Cancellations (Central Algoma Area) Apr 13

Apr 13, 2026 at 06:45
Central Algoma Area – including Echo Bay, Bruce Mines, Desbarats, St. Joe Island, Thessalon & area
Due to the visibility concerns (fog) in the Central Algoma area, all school-related transportation will be cancelled for today.
Schools will remain open.
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