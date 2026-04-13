Breaking News

Monday Morning News – April 13

Weather:

Today Cloudy. 30% chance of showers or drizzle this morning. Wind south 30 km/h becoming light early this morning. Temperature falling to plus 3 this afternoon. UV index 5 or moderate.
Tonight Mainly cloudy. 40% chance of drizzle late this evening and overnight. Risk of freezing drizzle overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -3. Wind chill -8 overnight.

Road Conditions:

News Tidbits:

  • Hooray – Spring is coming! The rain is making the snowbanks disappear! …And the fritters are back! It is a favourite stop on the way to the Soo at the Voyageur.

 

Brenda Stockton
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