Breaking News

Wednesday Morning News – February 25

Weather:

Today A mix of sun and cloud with 60% chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near -10. Wind chill near -17. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight Partly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries early this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 22. Wind chill -16 this evening and -26 overnight.

Road Conditions:

News Tidbits:

  • Denison Mines Corp. is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has made a Final Investment Decision to proceed with the construction of the Phoenix In-Situ Recovery  uranium mine in Wheeler River, northern Saskatchewan., and that site preparation and construction activities for Phoenix are planned to commence in March 2026.

 

 

