Tuesday Morning News – February 24th

Weather:
|Today
|Becoming cloudy this morning then snow at times heavy and local blowing snow. Amount 10 cm. Wind becoming southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High -10. Wind chill -33 this morning and -16 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite.
|Tonight
|Snow at times heavy changing to periods of light snow near midnight. Amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h before morning. Low -12. Wind chill -13 this evening and -20 overnight.
Roads:
News Tidbits:
- Beautiful sky just ahead of the impending storm. Road and weather conditions are already detoriating to the west of Wawa – please check road conditions before travelling today.
