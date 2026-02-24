Breaking News

Tuesday Morning News – February 24th

Weather:

Today Becoming cloudy this morning then snow at times heavy and local blowing snow. Amount 10 cm. Wind becoming southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High -10. Wind chill -33 this morning and -16 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite.
Tonight Snow at times heavy changing to periods of light snow near midnight. Amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h before morning. Low -12. Wind chill -13 this evening and -20 overnight.

Roads:

News Tidbits:

  • Beautiful sky just ahead of the impending storm. Road and weather conditions are already detoriating to the west of Wawa – please check road conditions before travelling today.
Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*