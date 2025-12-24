Schreiber OPP – Arrest made after drug trafficking investigation

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), with assistance from members of the Nipigon and Schreiber OPP Detachments, has charged one individual following an ongoing drug trafficking investigation.

On Tuesday, December 23, 2025, officers from the CSCU, executed a search warrant at a residence in Schreiber. The search resulted in the seizure of suspected cocaine, Canadian currency, and various drug-related paraphernalia.

As a result of the investigation, Justin REINHARDT, 42, of Schreiber, has been charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

Possession of property obtained by crime – under $5,000

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Schreiber on February 12, 2026.

If you have any information about crime in our community, please contact Schreiber OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit crimestoppers.ca.