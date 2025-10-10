OPP – Thanksgiving Weekend Safety ‘Operation Impact’

As families across Ontario prepare to gather for Thanksgiving, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is urging all drivers to pause and reflect before heading out on busy roads. To date, 269 lives have been lost on OPP-patrolled roadways in 2025 – each one a loved one whose absence will be deeply felt this holiday season.

The majority of these fatal incidents were preventable, resulting from poor decisions and careless behaviours behind the wheel. Drivers, passengers, pedestrians, and other road users continue to be impacted by speeding, distracted driving, impairment, fatigue, and failure to use seatbelts or proper child restraints.

This Thanksgiving weekend, the OPP is joining police services across Canada for Operation Impact, a national traffic safety initiative led by the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police through its Traffic Safety Committee. The campaign supports Canada’s Road Safety Strategy 2025 and focuses on high-risk driving behaviours that contribute to serious collisions.

Operation Impact aligns with the OPP’s Provincial Traffic Safety Strategy, which aims to reduce deaths and injuries on Ontario’s roads, waterways and trails. Officers will be out in full force, targeting unsafe driving practices and promoting responsible road use.

The OPP is calling on every road user to do their part. Let’s work together to ensure no more families are left with an empty seat at the dinner table – not just this weekend, but every day of the year.

Let’s make this Thanksgiving about more than just coming together. Let’s make it about arriving safely.