Ignace OPP – Charges Laid in Collision between two Commercial vehicles

Members of the Ignace Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged one driver following a motor vehicle collision involving two tractor trailer units on Highway 17 in Dewant Township.

On Wednesday, October 8, 2025, at approximately 9:40 p.m., police were dispatched to the scene following reports of a collision. The investigation revealed the two tractor trailer units were travelling in opposite directions when one of the vehicles entered the opposing lane, resulting in a collision.

As a result of the incident, fuel was spilled onto the highway. The Ministry of the Environment attended the scene to assess and manage the environmental impact and oversee cleanup operations.

Highway 17 was temporarily closed, with one lane open to alternating traffic to facilitate cleanup efforts.

Following the investigation, a 34-year-old female driver from Alberta was charged under the Highway Traffic Act with Unsafe Move – Lane or Shoulder.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage from the area at the time of the incident is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.