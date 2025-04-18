Friday Morning News – April 18

Weather:
- Today – Rain ending early this morning then cloudy with 60% chance of showers. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 then light late this morning. High +7. UV index 2 or low.
- Tonight – Cloudy. 60% chance of rain showers this evening then 60% chance of flurries overnight. Wind becoming north 20 km/h this evening. Low -3. Wind chill -8 overnight.
- Sat, 19 Apr – Cloudy with 60% chance of flurries. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light early in the morning. High +1. Wind chill -8 in the morning. UV index 3 or moderate.
- Saturday Night – Clear. Low -6.
News Tidbits:
- Terry Sheehan supporters will be happy to hear that he will be in Wawa and Dubreuilville today. At approximately 10 a.m., he will be having coffee at the Tim Hortons in Wawa and would love it if you stop to say hello. Terry will then travel in Dubreuilville Friday afternoon, knocking on doors.
- Hudson’s Bay is seeking court approval to auction its historically significant artifacts, including the 1670 royal charter granted by King Charles II in 1670.. Wonder what other artifacts they are looking to sell (perhaps even some mentioning or or significance regarding the post that was here. In 1920, HBC collected/acquired historical objects (+27,000). In 1994, a number were donated to the Manitoba Museum, with an estimated two-thirds of First Nations, Métis, and Inuit origin.
- Check your freezers – The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued a national food recall notice for M&M Food Market brand Brazilian Style Picanha Steaks (400 g) and Marc Angelo brand Carnitas (800 g) due to pieces of wood.
