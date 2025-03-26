Breaking News

Wednesday Morning News – March 26

Weather:

  • Today – Sunny. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h late this morning. High +1. Wind chill -21 this morning. UV index 3 or moderate.
  • Tonight – Clear early this evening then partly cloudy with flurries beginning overnight. Wind southwest 20 km/h. Low -6 with temperature rising to zero by morning. Wind chill –10 this evening.
  • Thursday – Flurries ending early in the afternoon then clearing. Local amount 2 cm. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming north 30 gusting to 50 in the morning. High +3 with temperature falling to -4 in the afternoon. Wind chill -10 in the afternoon. UV index 3 or moderate.
  • Night – Cloudy periods with 30% chance of flurries. Low -13.

 

