Wednesday Morning News – March 26

Weather:
- Today – Sunny. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h late this morning. High +1. Wind chill -21 this morning. UV index 3 or moderate.
- Tonight – Clear early this evening then partly cloudy with flurries beginning overnight. Wind southwest 20 km/h. Low -6 with temperature rising to zero by morning. Wind chill –10 this evening.
- Thursday – Flurries ending early in the afternoon then clearing. Local amount 2 cm. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming north 30 gusting to 50 in the morning. High +3 with temperature falling to -4 in the afternoon. Wind chill -10 in the afternoon. UV index 3 or moderate.
- Night – Cloudy periods with 30% chance of flurries. Low -13.
