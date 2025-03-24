Breaking News

Monday Morning News – March 24th

Weather:

  • Today – Snow. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. High -1. Wind chill -13 this morning and -7 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
  • Tonight – Periods of snow. Local amount 2 cm. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low -9. Wind chill -6 this evening and -14 overnight.
  • Tue, 25 Mar – Cloudy with 60% chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -3. Wind chill -14 in the morning and -7 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
  • Night – Cloudy periods. Low -13.
Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*