Emergency Services Game Supports Minds in Motion

It was Hockey Night in Wawa. Wawa’s Emergency Services members challenged each other in a game of hockey at the MMCC to stands full of hockey fans. There were door prizes, a Chuck a Puck, and some good hockey with nearly $6,000 raised during the event to support the Minds in Motion program here in Wawa.

From the Minds in Motion website, “Minds in Motion® is a community-based social program that incorporates physical and mental stimulation for people with early to mid-stage Alzheimer’s disease or other forms of dementia and their care partners.”