Hwy 101 (Wawa – Foleyet) CLOSED

Mar 16, 2025 at 14:17
The highway closure between Wawa and Chapleau has been extended to Foleyet. Highway 101 is now closed between Chapleau and Foleyet. The closure was extended at 14:09.
Mar 16, 2025 at 10:34
Hwy 101 from Wawa to Chapleau has been closed due to icy road conditions. The highway was closed at 10:30 a.m.
