STONE, Gregory Anthony

In loving memory of Gregory Anthony Stone who passed away at the young age of 42 years at Michipicoten First Nation on Saturday March 8, 2025 doing what he loved, being in nature exploring his territory on his Skidoo.

Greg’s parents are Evelyn Stone of Michipicoten First Nation and Phillip Perreault of Garden River First Nation. Grandmother Agnes Stone and uncle Dan Perrault. His siblings Mona Perrault, Marcy Perrault and the late Kent Boissoneau of Garden River First Nation, Tasha, Krista and late Stephanie all of Michipicoten First Nation. He was a special uncle to Dante, Bianca, Yuna, Carlyle, Gerald, Jonathan, Jodie and a great uncle to Brody. Greatly missed by his uncle Delphis of Michipicoten First Nation, auntie Joanne and cousin Cascade of West Vancouver, BC and so many more aunts, uncles and cousins across Turtle Island.

Funeral services will be held at the Michipicoten First Nation, following the Anishnaabe traditions and ceremonies. Greg will be brought home on Friday March 14, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. (for family only) and all extended family and the community are welcomed to visit the sacred teepee and sacred fire beginning on Friday at 11:00 a.m. until Sunday March 16th at 10:30 a.m. Family will be doing a closing ceremony and last feast with Greg at 11:00 a.m. and then he will be brought to Whitesands Cemetery to be laid to rest beside his late sister Stephanie.

Many thanks to Greg’s family and friends from MFN, Batchewana, Garden River, Heron Bay, Pic Mobert, West Vancouver, BC, MFN community, coworkers at Wesdome Gold Mine (Eagle River).

Special thanks to our Anishanabe spiritual advisors for their sacred medicines and songs. The hero’s for bringing Greg home, Steve Morin, Dale Churchill and uncle Dan Perrault.



Baa-maa-pii, until we meet again. Love you so much. Forever in our hearts.

(Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa, ON 705-856-7340). www.kerryfuneralhome.ca