Weather:
|Today
|Cloudy with 30% chance of flurries this morning. Clearing near noon. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light late this morning. High -8. Wind chill -25 this morning and -13 this afternoon. UV index 3 or moderate.
|Tonight
|Clear. Becoming partly cloudy overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -18. Wind chill -14 this evening and -22 overnight.
|Wed, 12 Mar
|Mainly cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 2. Wind chill -20 in the morning and -4 in the afternoon. UV index 3 or moderate.
|Night
|Cloudy periods with 30% chance of flurries. Low minus 5.
News Tidbits:
- Enjoy March Break. Don’t forget Family Skating today at the MMCC from 1 – 2 p.m.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Tuesday Morning News – March 11 - March 11, 2025
- Monday Morning News – March 10 - March 10, 2025
- Hwy 17 (Wawa to Batchawana) OPEN - March 9, 2025