SPRENG, Darwin Ross “Spike”

August 26th 1936 – February 20th 2025

It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Spike at the Lady Dunn Health Centre in Wawa on Thursday, February 20th, 2025.

He leaves behind his wife Noreen of 61 years, brother of the late Geraldine Spreng, and cousin of Rodney Spreng (Margo). Loved father to Andrea (Tom Curtis) Kent and Barclay (Nancy) and special Grandpa to Blair, Morgan, Ainsley and Alicia.

Most people will remember Spike in the family hardware store serving the community tackling their many projects and problems with humour, patience and knowledge.

The family would like to thank Dr. M. Cotterill and the kind and caring staff at the Lady Dunn Health Centre.

A donation to the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation in Spike’s memory would be appreciated.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to the Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa.