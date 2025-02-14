Northern Ontario Leaders’ Debate is this afternoon

The Federation of Northern Ontario Municipalities (FONOM) is hosting the Northern Ontario Leaders’ Debate, which will bring together the leaders of Ontario’s four main political parties to discuss issues of regional importance at 1 p.m. today. CBC’s Markus Schwabe will be the moderator.

For those of us who cannot travel to see the debate at Canadore College’s G-Wing Theatre in North Bay, here is the link to the live broadcast via youtube (https://youtube.com/live/81HhNYJJbyE?feature=share)