The Federation of Northern Ontario Municipalities (FONOM) is hosting the Northern Ontario Leaders’ Debate, which will bring together the leaders of Ontario’s four main political parties to discuss issues of regional importance at 1 p.m. today. CBC’s Markus Schwabe will be the moderator.
For those of us who cannot travel to see the debate at Canadore College’s G-Wing Theatre in North Bay, here is the link to the live broadcast via youtube (https://youtube.com/live/81HhNYJJbyE?feature=share)
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Northern Ontario Leaders’ Debate is this afternoon - February 14, 2025
- Wawa Winter Carnival – Begins Today - February 14, 2025
- Friday Morning News – February 14 - February 14, 2025