Tuesday Morning News – February 11

Weather:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park.

Today – A mix of sun and cloud with 60% chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -12. Wind chill -27 this morning and -15 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Partly cloudy with 60% chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -17. Wind chill -16 this evening and -21 overnight.

Wednesday – Mainly cloudy with 40% chance of flurries in the morning. Flurries beginning near noon. Local amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind becoming south 20 km/h in the morning. High -9. Wind chill -20 in the morning and -12 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

White River – Dubreuilville.

Today – Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -16. Wind chill -32 this morning and -20 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Partly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -24. Wind chill -23 this evening and -29 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

Wednesday – Mainly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries late in the afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -9. Wind chill -27 in the morning and -12 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

