Weather:
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park.
Today – A mix of sun and cloud with 60% chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -12. Wind chill -27 this morning and -15 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight – Partly cloudy with 60% chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -17. Wind chill -16 this evening and -21 overnight.
Wednesday – Mainly cloudy with 40% chance of flurries in the morning. Flurries beginning near noon. Local amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind becoming south 20 km/h in the morning. High -9. Wind chill -20 in the morning and -12 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
- White River – Dubreuilville.
Today – Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -16. Wind chill -32 this morning and -20 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight – Partly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -24. Wind chill -23 this evening and -29 overnight. Risk of frostbite.
Wednesday – Mainly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries late in the afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -9. Wind chill -27 in the morning and -12 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
News Tidbits:
- Algoma Steel Group Inc. states that they are monitoring the situation with the new 25% steel tariffs implemented by the US Government, and consulting with the Canadian government.
- Statement from MP Terry Sheehan in Response to American Tariffs - February 11, 2025
- Tuesday Morning News – February 11 - February 11, 2025
- Highway 17 (Wawa to Hayden) OPEN - February 11, 2025