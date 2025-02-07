Municipality of Wawa

2025 SUMMER EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES

APPLY BY FEBRUARY 21, 2025

The Municipality of Wawa is seeking good candidates to fill summer positions that begin in May-July until August-September 2025. The Municipality will provide successful candidates with great experience including on-the-job training, educational opportunities, mentorship, and free gym membership during the term.

Adults over 18 and students in school 15-25 years old are invited to apply for summer job positions. Some positions are government funded and must be filled by students aged 15 to 25 who are attending school full-time (September to April), and who will be returning to full time studies in the Fall.

Positions available include:

Parks Maintenance

Public Works Maintenance

Airport Maintenance

Tourist Centre Travel Counsellor

Recreation Programmer

Previously employed staff must submit resumes for consideration. Please note that only those who have been selected for an interview will be contacted.

Please submit your resume or application no later than 4:00 p.m. on Friday, February 21, 2025, by email to: [email protected]

c/o Human Resources – Summer Employment – Municipality of Wawa

For further information about any position, rate of pay or copy of a job description, call Tiffany Parent at 705-856-2244 ex 225 or email [email protected]

The Municipality of Wawa supports the principles of diversity, equity and inclusion. It welcomes and encourages applications from women, Indigenous peoples and persons of all races, ethnic origins, religions, abilities, sexual orientations, and gender identities and expressions. It also provides accommodation during all parts of the hiring process, upon request. Alternate formats are available upon request by emailing: [email protected]