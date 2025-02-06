Thursday Morning News – Febuary 6

Weather:
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park.
- Today – Snow at times heavy and snow squalls. Amount 10 to 20 cm. Local blowing snow this afternoon. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 then west 40 gusting to 70 late this morning. High -4. Wind chill near -17.
- Tonight – Snow at times heavy and a few snow squalls ending this evening then partly cloudy with 30% chance of flurries. Local amount 2 to 4 cm. Local blowing snow this evening and after midnight. Wind west 40 km/h gusting to 70 becoming light after midnight. Low -16. Wind chill near -22.
- Friday – A mix of sun and cloud. 40% chance of flurries in the afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -8. Wind chill -22 in the morning and -13 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
- White River – Dubreuilville.
- Today – Snow. Amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind becoming south 20 km/h near noon. High -4. Wind chill -16 this morning and -9 this afternoon.
- Tonight – Periods of snow. Amount 2 cm. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light after midnight. Low -16. Wind chill -11 this evening and -24 overnight.
- Friday – A mix of sun and cloud. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -8. Wind chill -24 in the morning and -11 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
News Tidbits:
- Residents around Lake Superior are invited to join the International Joint Commission’s Great Lakes Science Advisory Board for a discussion of their latest report on the status of microplastics in the Great Lakes. This one-hour webinar will include a brief presentation on the board’s findings and the proposed tools to support a regional coordinated effort to systematically measure Great Lakes microplastics. There will be an audience Q and A following the presentation. (Link to register)
- The Canadian Centre for Agricultural Wellbeing (CCAW) has announced the launch of the National Farmer Wellness Network (NFWN) Crisis Line, 1-866-FARMS01 (1-866-327-6701), a transformative initiative designed to address the unique mental health challenges faced by Canada’s farmers, farm families, and agricultural workers. This program, made possible through an investment of $1.5 million over three years from Farm Credit Canada (FCC), provides tailored mental health support delivered by licensed professionals trained in the Canadian Agricultural Literacy Program (CALP).
