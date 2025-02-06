Breaking News

Men’s Curling Standings – Feb 4

Team Rank Wins GP
TERRIS, Tom 1 9 11
FAHRER, Tom 2 6 11
MITRIKAS, Eric 2 6 11
BUMSTEAD, Aaron 4 5 11
HALE, Ron 4 5 11
LESCHISHIN, Mark 4 5 11
McCOY, Joe 7 4 11
TERRIS, Spencer 7 4 11

Game Schedule for Monday, February 10th:

Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4
MITRIKAS S. TERRIS T. TERRIS MITRIKAS
LESCHISHIN BUMSTEAD HALE FAHRER
