Men’s Curling Standings – Feb 4

|Team
|Rank
|Wins
|GP
|TERRIS, Tom
|1
|9
|11
|FAHRER, Tom
|2
|6
|11
|MITRIKAS, Eric
|2
|6
|11
|BUMSTEAD, Aaron
|4
|5
|11
|HALE, Ron
|4
|5
|11
|LESCHISHIN, Mark
|4
|5
|11
|McCOY, Joe
|7
|4
|11
|TERRIS, Spencer
|7
|4
|11
Game Schedule for Monday, February 10th:
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|MITRIKAS
|S. TERRIS
|T. TERRIS
|MITRIKAS
|LESCHISHIN
|BUMSTEAD
|HALE
|FAHRER
