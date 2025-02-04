Weather:
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. 30% chance of flurries this morning. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light early this morning. High -11. Wind chill -31 this morning and -16 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 24. Wind chill
-20 this evening and -28 overnight. Risk of frostbite.
- Wednesday..A mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming southwest 20km/h early in the afternoon. High minus 6. Wind chill -29 in the morning and -8 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1
or low.
- White River – Dubreuilville
- Today – Mainly cloudy with 30% chance of flurries this morning. Clearing this afternoon. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light early this afternoon. High -11. Wind chill -32 this morning and -16 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – A few clouds. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -24. Wind chill -20 this evening and -32 overnight. Risk of frostbite.
- Wednesday – Mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness in the afternoon. Wind becoming west 20 km/h in the morning. High -6. Wind chill -32 in the morning and -9 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.
News Tidbits:
- The schedule for the Wawa Winter Carnival is out, with lots of events. Be sure to go out and enjoy the weekend.
- There is a council meeting tonight with of interest to some is a presentation regarding the reinstatement of the playground in the Upper Mission.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Weigh Options before Changing Your Snowmobile Exhause - February 4, 2025
- Tuesday Morning News – February 3rd - February 4, 2025
- Monday Morning News – February 3 - February 3, 2025