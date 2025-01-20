Firefighters called to residence Saturday

The Wawa Fire Department was called after 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon in the trailer park. Firefighters were on scene for about fifteen minutes for what onlookers say was a kitchen fire. Firefighters were also seen inspecting the chimney as smoke was coming out of bottom end of chimney.
