Breaking News

Firefighters called to residence Saturday

photo by Luc Berthiaume.

The Wawa Fire Department was called after 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon in the trailer park. Firefighters were on scene for about fifteen minutes for what onlookers say was a kitchen fire. Firefighters were also seen inspecting the chimney as smoke was coming out of bottom end of chimney.

Brenda Stockton
