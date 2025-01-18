Winter weather travel advisory (Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay)

4:43 PM EST Saturday 18 January 2025

Winter weather travel advisory in effect.

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

What: Local snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm. Reduced visibility due to snow and blowing snow.

When: Continuing into tonight. Where: Approximately from Montreal River Harbour to St. Joseph Island including Sault Ste. Marie. In particular, Highway 17 is expected to be impacted.

Additional information: Lake effect snow off of Lake Superior is expected continue before moving out of the area overnight. Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance.

For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit ontario.ca/511, twitter.com/511Ontario, or call 5-1-1. Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #ONStorm.