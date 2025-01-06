Weather:
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
- Today – Cloudy. Clearing early this afternoon. Wind northeast 20 km/h – gusting to 40 becoming light early this afternoon. High -11. Wind chill -27 this morning and -16 this afternoon.
- Tonight – Clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -20. Wind chill -19 this evening and -27 overnight.
- Tuesday – Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -15. Wind chill -29 in the morning and -23 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite.
- White River – Dubreuilville
- Today – Cloudy. Clearing early this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -13. Wind chill -25 this morning and -19 this afternoon.
- Tonight – A few clouds. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -21. Wind chill -21 this evening and -28 overnight. Risk of frostbite.
- Tuesday – A mix of sun and cloud. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -18. Wind chill near -30. Risk of frostbite.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Monday Morning News – January 6 - January 6, 2025
- Saturday Morning News – January 4th - January 4, 2025
- Friday Morning News – January 3rd - January 3, 2025