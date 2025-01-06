ANGLEHART; Joseph “Joe”

Passed away peacefully with his loving wife by his side at the Chapleau Health Services on Friday, December 20, 2024, at the age of 47 years.

Loving husband of Joelle for 17 years. Beloved son of Patricia and Jean-Paul Anglehart. Dear brother of Ken Anglehart (Alisha) and Jean-Paul Anglehart Jr. (Dominique). Grandson of the late Therese and Joseph Anglehart and Judy Fuller (late Ken) Dear son-in-law of Camille Guillemette (late Margueritte, Francine Foisy). Brother-in-law of Joey Guillemette, Eric Foisy (Lianne) and Sylvain Foisy (Tanya). Uncle of Adeline, Harlow, Caius, Morgan, Jacob, Harper, Katryne, Patrick, Morgan and Noah.

A celebration of life will be held at the Shrine Club (1260 Brookes Street, North Bay) on Saturday, January 18, 2025, from 12:00 noon until 4:00 p.m. Cremation has taken place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie.

Memorial donations made to the Brain Cancer Foundation of Canada would be appreciated by the family.

The family would like to thank all of the doctors and nurses who have provided care to Joe over the years.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home Ltd., Wawa.