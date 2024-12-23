Monday Morning News – December 23rd

Weather:
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
- Today – Periods of snow ending early this afternoon then cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. Risk of freezing drizzle. Local amount 2 cm over eastern sections. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming
light early this morning. Wind becoming northeast 20 gusting to 40 early this afternoon. High plus 1. Wind chill -12 this afternoon.
- Tonight – Cloudy. 40% chance of flurries early this evening with risk of freezing drizzle. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light before morning. Low -14. Wind chill -12 this evening and minus 20 overnight.
- Tuesday – Mainly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries late in the afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -7. Wind chill -20 in the morning and -10 in the afternoon.
- White River – Dubreuilville
- Today – Periods of snow ending early this afternoon then cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. Risk of freezing drizzle. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -4. Wind chill -8 this morning and -14 this afternoon.
- Tonight – Cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries early this evening with risk of freezing drizzle. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -17. Wind chill -13 this evening and -21 overnight.
- Tuesday – Cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -8. Wind chill -21 in the morning and -11 in the afternoon.
News Tidbits:
- Former Greyhounds Coach Dave Cameron will lead Canada into the 2025 world junior hockey championship in Ottawa from December 26th through January 5th.
- Award-winning social media strategist and writer James R.C. Smith has released his guidebook for parents, teachers, and people leaders, “Growing Together: Raising a Generation of Community-Minded Children.” “The research is clear,” says Smith. “When we connect young people with their communities, everyone benefits. This book provides a practical roadmap for making those connections in a digital age.”
