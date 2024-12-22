Hwy 17 (White River to Marathon) Open

Dec 22, 2024 at 03:21

At 2:58 a.m. both sections of highway were opened.



Dec 21, 2024 at 19:19

ON511 is stating that Hwy 17 is closed both directions at the Jct 631/Elgin Street, White River with the other end of the closure at Marathon.

Dec 21, 2024 at 18:58

At 6:39 p.m. ON511 reported that a collision on HWY 17 at Wawatay G.S. RD (S), Marathon has closed both lanes.