Hwy 17 (White River to Marathon) Open

Dec 22, 2024 at 03:21
At 2:58 a.m. both sections of highway were opened.
Dec 21, 2024 at 19:19
ON511 is stating that Hwy 17 is closed both directions at the Jct 631/Elgin Street, White River with the other end of the closure at Marathon.
Dec 21, 2024 at 18:58
At 6:39 p.m. ON511 reported that a collision on HWY 17 at Wawatay G.S. RD (S), Marathon has closed both lanes.
