Monday Morning News – November 18

Weather:
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park.
- Today – Mainly cloudy. 30% chance of showers early this morning. High 7. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy. Low plus 1.
- Tuesday..Cloudy. Periods of rain beginning in the morning. Wind southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 7.
- White River – Dubreuilville.
- Today – Mainly cloudy. 30% chance of showers early this morning. High 7. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight..Partly cloudy. Low plus 1.
- Tuesday..Cloudy. Periods of rain beginning in the morning. Wind southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 7.
News Tidbits:
- The John Haight Hockey Tournament is back! It will be held December 27th, 2024, $425 per team, registration deadline of December 13th. Please contact [email protected] for more information
- The Wawa Adult Learning Centre is once again hosting the Wawa Window Wonderland Contest for all businesses. To enter the contest send a picture of your window to [email protected] by Dec 13th. Voting will begin after this date.
The Wawa Goose Seniors’ Centre is holding their Annual Christmas Bake Sale and White Elephant Table on Saturday, December 7th. The WGSC is requesting donations of items for their White Elephant Table and goodies for their Bake Sale.
- Don’t forget to get your tickets for the LDHCF’s Glam for Good Gala! Call 705-856-2335 ext. 3147 or email foundation @ldhc.com for tickets.
