Winter Weather Travel Advisory ENDED

Environment Canada has ended the Winter Weather Travel Advisory.

At 4:30 p.m., Environment Canada continued the Winter Weather Travel Advisory.

As of 5:11 a.m. Environment Canada continues the Winter Weather Travel Advisory.

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake (Rainfall – Total rainfall amounts near 60 mm.)

Manitouwadge – Hornepayne

Timmins – Cochrane – Iroquois Falls

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Little Abitibi – Kesagami Lake

Kapuskasing – Hearst – Smooth Rock Falls

Fraserdale – Pledger Lake Environment Canada explains, “The first accumulating snowfall of the season for northern portions of northeastern Ontario is expected this afternoon. Snow may be mixed with ice pellets or freezing rain at times this afternoon and evening. General snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm are expected over most areas. Snow is expected to taper to flurries Friday morning as the low pressure system departs.” Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather. For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit ontario.ca/511, twitter.com/511Ontario, or call 5-1-1. Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #ONStorm.

Weather could be particularly nasty along the border where the weather transitions from snow to rain, Montreal River in particular.

A Rainfall Warning is in effect for the following areas:

Rain will continue tracking over northeastern Ontario today through Friday morning as a low pressure system begins to affect the region. Total rainfall amounts near 60 mm are expected, with slightly higher amounts possible in embedded thunderstorms.

Rain will taper and transition to scattered showers or flurries tonight into Friday morning.

For information concerning flooding, please consult your local Conservation Authority or Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry office. Visit Ontario.ca/floods for the latest details.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.