IRVINE, Jesse

A kind and humble young man, walking softly on and loving the bounty and natural richness Mother Earth provides. A natural born fisherman, hunter and trapper.

Son of William Irvine and Jennifer Jacques, sister to Jacklynn Irvine and Brittany Irvine (Noah). Grandson to Eleanor Irvine (late Jack Irvine), Dorothy Jacques (late Geatan Marquis), Tom and Vickie Rusard. Nephew to Brian Jacques (Melanie), Janice Mikus (Tim), Doris Jacques, Janelle Rusard (Donovon), Joey Rusard (Serena) and Garnet Lewis (Joanne). Uncle to Neil Funk, Oday Irvine-Benton, River Lavallee and Alexis Irvine. First cousins to Dominic Chasse, Samantha Mikus, Shamira Stone, Noodin Stone, Peyton Mikus, Percy Rusard and many, many other cousins and relatives he loved just as dearly.

A private family viewing will be held at Kerry Funeral Home (Wawa, ON 1-800-439-4937). Cremation will follow at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie, ON.

The family would like to thank their community, friends and family for their support and generosity during this tragic time.

