Weather:
- Today – Cloudy. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning. Wind becoming southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 late this morning. High 11. UV index 2 or low.
- Tonight – Cloudy. Showers beginning before morning. Wind southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this evening. Low 6.
Northeast Forest Fire Region Update:
- There are 6 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region: 3 are not under control and 3 are under control. The fire hazard is low across the northern section of the Northeast Region. For areas across the north shore of Lake Huron, south of Sudbury and North Bay, the fire hazard is moderate. There is an area of high fire hazard for the Tory Hill, Gooderham and Buckhorn Lake area.
News Tidbits:
- Just a reminder that the MMCC gym will be closed October 28th at 6 a.m. until October 31st at 6 a.m.
- There is still time to bring you donation to Northern Lights Ford to become part of the challenge to Scare Hunger. Your donation at the dealership means that you can have your name put in for the last weekly draw of a $25 gift card!
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Monday morning News – October 28 - October 28, 2024
- Saturday Morning News – October 26 - October 26, 2024
- Friday Morning News – October 25 - October 25, 2024