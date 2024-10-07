The Corporation of the
Municipality of Wawa
NOTICE
REMINDER
WOODLAND CEMETERY
As per Municipal By-Law 3187-19, Municipal Staff is asking everyone to please remove any artificial flower arrangements, wreath and or decorations (ornaments, candles, and planting of other embellishments) from cemetery plots by October 15.
Only one wreath or flower arrangement will be permitted on any single lot to mark special occasions which fall after October 15. (e.g. Remembrance Day, Christmas, Easter, etc.) Such decorations must be removed within 30 days of placing them. If items are not removed within 30 days, they shall be considered abandoned and may be disposed of by staff.
Please contact Assistant Director of Infrastructure Services at 705-856-2244, ext. 251, should you have any questions.
Becca Weatherall
Assistant Director of Infrastructure Services
