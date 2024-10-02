Wednesday Morning News – October 2nd

Weather:
- Today – Mainly sunny. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this afternoon. High 16. UV index 4 or moderate.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light after midnight. Low plus 4.
Northeast Forest Fire Region Update:
- There are 15 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region: 3 are under control, 1 is not under control and 11 are being observed. Wawa 16 was confirmed this morning. It measures 1.3 hectares and is located one kilometre north of Lorna Lake and approximately 20 kilometres west of highway 614. One FireRanger crew is assigned to this wildland fire. The fire hazard is predominantly low to moderate across the Northeast Region, with the exception of the northern half of the Cochrane sector which is presenting a moderate to high hazard this afternoon.
