Sep 26, 2024 at 06:40
Environment Canada has issued a Fog Advisory for:
- Marathon – Schreiber
- White River – Dubreuilville
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
- Agawa – Lake Superior Park
- Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island
- Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay
- Blind River – Thessalon
- Elliot Lake – Ranger Lake
Near zero visibility in dense fog is expected or occurring. The fog is expected to dissipate later this morning.
Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.