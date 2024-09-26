Environment Canada has issued a Fog Advisory for:

Marathon – Schreiber

White River – Dubreuilville

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Blind River – Thessalon

Elliot Lake – Ranger Lake

Near zero visibility in dense fog is expected or occurring. The fog is expected to dissipate later this morning.

Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.