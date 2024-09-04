Wednesday Morning News – September 4

Weather:
- Today – Mainly sunny. Hazy. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning. High 22. UV index 6 or high.
- Tonight – Clear. Hazy this evening. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low 14.
Northeast Forest Fire Region Update:
- there are 27 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region: 1 is not under control, 1 is being held, 3 are under control and 22 are being observed. Sault Ste. Marie 14 (SAU014) is a 0.1 hectare wildland fire that is not yet under control. This fire is located north of Mississagi River Provincial Park, approximately 34 kilometres north of Regional Road 546 and 37 kilometres east of Highway 129. The fire hazard is low to moderate across the Northeast Region. There is an area with a high fire hazard between Elliot Lake, Greater Sudbury, Temiskaming Shores and south through to Parry Sound. There are areas of extreme fire hazard around Beaver Lake and between Grundy Lake and Noganosh Lake Provincial Parks.
News Tibits:
- Summer is over, and students are in class today. Please drive with care today and watch for school buses and our ‘littles’ as they go to school.
