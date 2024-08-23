Discover Lake Superior Provincial Park (Friday, Saturday & Sunday Events)

Lake Superior Provincial Park is is one of Ontario’s largest provincial parks in Ontario, covering about 1,550 square kilometres along the northeastern shores of Lake Superior between Sault Ste. Marie and Wawa. There are many things to do in the park, but one of the highlights are the learning opportunities that park staff present to visitors throughout the summer.

Friday, August 23 Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

MEET THE NATURALIST: THE LYNX AND THE HARE – It’s an eat or get eaten world out there! Join Emily to learn about the fascinating predator-prey dynamic of the Canada lynx and the snowshoe hare. Both are experts in surviving the harsh environment along Lake Superior’s shores. 2:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

EXPLORATION STATION: NATURE IN WATERCOLOUR – Put your “art eyes” on and join us as we seek out and celebrate the beauty of nature. Focus your attention using the frames provided – zoom in on a leaf or zoom out on a landscape. Then paint what you see. There is no limit to nature’s beauty. All ages welcome. No watercolour experience necessary. 8:30 PM Amphitheatre, Agawa Bay

EVENING PROGRAM: LIFE ON THE EDGE – Often overlooked and sometimes even inadvertently trampled, the plants growing at the edge of Lake Superior are extreme survivors, facing powerful waves, scorching heat, and bitter cold. Join Anna for an exploration of the diverse and resilient coastal flora that grows along the park’s rugged coastline.

Saturday, August 24th 10:00 AM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

GUIDED HIKE: PLANT RAMBLE – Join Sr. Park Naturalist Anna for a casual walk along an easy section of the Coastal Trail while paying mindful attention to plants. You’ll discover what’s in bloom, explore interesting plant adaptations, and learn some tips for identifying and photographing plants. Be sure to dress appropriately for the weather. Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

MEET THE NATURALIST: COMMUNITY SCIENCE – How many times have you come across a plant, bird, or animal that you couldn’t identify? Join Emma to learn how to become a community scientist using helpful technology, and why your contributions are so important! Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Gatehouse, Rabbit Blanket Lake

EXPLORATION STATION: AQUATIC WILDLIFE – Freshwater lakes are home to an incredible diversity of wildlife. Grab a net and join Surakchya and Heidi in search of animals, both big and small, that live in and around the water, there are endless wonders to observe. Record and celebrate your discoveries in the nature journal provided. All ages welcome. 8:30 PM Amphitheatre, Agawa Bay

SPECIAL EVENT: LAKE SUPERIOR’S 80TH ANNIVERSARY JEOPARDY – Join us in celebrating the 80th Anniversary of LSPP with a game of trivia! Put your park knowledge to the test with questions about cultural history, places in the park, memorable events, and more! Not very familiar with LSPP history or facts? That’s ok! We’d still love for you to join us and learn something new! All ages are welcome to join

in on the fun!

Sunday, August 25 Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

MEET THE NATURALIST: A HOWLING GOOD TIME – Often heard howling at the moon, wolves are mysterious creatures of the night. Join Wylan to discover the world of wolves, how they interact with other creatures of the forest, and how they shape the ecosystem of Lake Superior Provincial Park. 1:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

ART PROGRAM: PEBBLE POSTCARD PAINTING – Join Kelly and Tiffany to discover the fascinating story of how Lake Superior’s pebble beaches formed while learning a fun technique for capturing the diverse colours and textures of the park’s beautiful rocks using watercolour paints. Painting supplies will be provided. All ages welcome. Drop-in: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

MEET THE NATURALIST: FLASHY FIREFLIES – Fireflies don’t just glow for show! Join Heidi to learn the complex language behind their flashes, and how these beautiful beetles thrive in Dark Sky Preserves like Lake Superior Provincial Park.



Please note that guided hikes will be cancelled in the event of thunderstorms. All other programming will be moved indoors to the Visitor Centre in the event of inclement weather. All children must be accompanied by their guardians.