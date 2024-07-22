Monday Morning News – July 22nd

Weather:
- Today – Sunny. Increasing cloudiness early this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 19. UV index 7 or high.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 14.
Northeast Forest Fire Region Update:
- there are 14 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. There is 1 active fire (Sault Ste. Marie 7 (SAU007), a 0.2 hectare fire and is not under control, located 1.5 kilometres east of Peak Lake, and 2 kilometres northeast of Granary Lake.), and 13 fires are in the far north, all being observed. The fire hazard is a localized mixture of low to high hazard values across the Northeast Region.
News Tidbits:
- There is a lot of talent in Wawa. Did you know that Dylan Parise, is a writer who creates promotional bundles for emerging musical artists to promote their talent on a number of platforms. Additionally, Andy Kaknevicius and Spike Mills have created a full length feature screenplay (The Legend of Gishee Island). The screenplay has reached the finalist level of The Golden Script Competition – Good Luck!
- On this morning, Canada’s NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh kicks off his three-day tour in Northeastern Ontario.
