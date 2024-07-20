MERCER, Barbara Jeanne

Barbara passed away on Saturday, July 13th, 2024 at Sir Thomas Roddick Hospital on a grey foggy day at the age of 81. In the months before her death, she was visited by her four grandchildren, her great-grandchild and many friends and former colleagues. She died peacefully surrounded by her husband, sons, daughter-in-law and close friends.

Like her mother before her, Barbara trained at the Grace hospital in St. John’s. As a Registered Nurse, she worked at the Cottage Hospital in Stephenville Crossing, Sir Thomas Roddick Hospital in Stephenville and in Wawa, Ontario and Mayerthorpe, Alberta. She could seldom walk down Main Street, Stephenville without someone stopping her to thank her for her care and compassion during the illness of a friend or loved one. Nursing was her true calling, and she never gave it up, even after she retired.

Barbara was the OG “Tiger Mama.” Nothing meant more to her than her two boys. She was a loving mother who instilled a deep curiosity in her children about the world around them and a sense of wonder about life’s simple pleasures. But she could be fierce in defending them, even when they were in the wrong. Fiercer still when their actions fell short of her high but loving expectations. As her boys grew to men, she transformed from “Mom” to “Nana.” She found endless delight in her four grand-children and great grand-child – all girls. Nana was a hands-on grandmother. She became a constant and influential presence in each of their lives. Nothing was more fun than summertime visits to Nana and Baba’s little house by the sea.

She was a proud and patriotic Newfoundlander but loved travel to new and exotic places. With Michael, her husband of 60 years, she travelled throughout Europe, North America and the Caribbean. With Lena, her best friend of almost as many years, she toured Italy and California. But no matter where she roamed or lived, nothing was better than coming “home.” The sounds and smells of the ocean and the stories and accents of “her people” played a leading role in her identity. She could never stay away for too long.

Barbara was a talented artist. Her house and the houses of her boys and grandchildren are filled with paintings, pottery and sea glass creations, customized with love just for them. She loved music, particularly Elvis, and was a skilled pianist. She kept an immaculate garden and delighted in growing trees, flowers, berries, bushes and vegetables. She loved all the little creatures. She grew up with pet cats but soon fell in love with Maltese Terriers and adored a succession of them through the years. In her final days she was visited daily in the hospital by her beloved pup Charlie.

She was predeceased by her mother Jeanne and her father Edward MacIntosh of Stephenville Crossing. She is survived and dearly missed by: her husband Michael; her boys David and Tim; her daughter-in-law Anne-Marie; grand-children: Arianne, Camille, Mira and Shannon; great granddaughter Ayana; her best friend Lena Noftall; and her pup Charlie.

A special thank-you to the staff of Sir Thomas Roddick Hospital who cared for Barbara in her final days and to Reverend Nicole Critch for her spiritual care and support. A service will take place at St. Augustine’s Anglican Church, Stephenville at 2pm on Thursday, July 18, 2024. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Southwest Coast SPCA in her name are welcome.

Russells Funeral Home, 57 Prince Rupert Dr., Stephenville, NL.