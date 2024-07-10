Marathon OPP investigating collision that closed Hwy 627 – Update

One individual has been pronounced deceased following an all-terrain vehicle collision.

On July 8, 2024, at approximately 8:50 a.m., members of the Marathon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a single vehicle collision involving an ATV on Highway 627.

Highway 627 was closed for an extended period of time and was reopened last evening shortly after 5:00 p.m.

The OPP North West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) Team and OPP Collision Re-Constructionists are assisting in the investigation as it remains ongoing.

