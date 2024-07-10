Marathon OPP investigating collision that closed Hwy 627 – Update

Jul 10, 2024 at 04:40
One individual has been pronounced deceased following an all-terrain vehicle collision.
On July 8, 2024, at approximately 8:50 a.m., members of the Marathon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a single vehicle collision involving an ATV on Highway 627.
Highway 627 was closed for an extended period of time and was reopened last evening shortly after 5:00 p.m.
The OPP North West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) Team and OPP Collision Re-Constructionists are assisting in the investigation as it remains ongoing.
Jul 8, 2024 at 19:58
At this time (14:15), Highway 627 has been reopened.
Jul 8, 2024 at 10:58
From ON511: Hwy 627 – Heron Bay, at the CP Rail Crossing the highway is fully closed during a Police Investigation. Traffic control in place. (10:00 a.m.)
