Weather:
- Today – Mainly cloudy with 30% chance of showers this morning. A few showers beginning near noon. Risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Temperature steady near 16. UV index 4 or moderate.
- Tonight – A few showers ending this evening then mainly cloudy with 40% chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low 12.
Northeast Region Forest Fire Update:
- There are seven active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. The fire hazard is low to high across the Northeast Region. Areas of Timmins and Hearst, and up north to the James Bay, has a high hazard.
News Tidbits:
- It was a very kind move of the Ontario government to create a map for consumers looking for alcoholic beverages. During the OPSUE strike, with incredible timing, the province has launched a new searchable and interactive map of retailers that remain open and ready to serve. “This new map is a great way to connect people across the province to local Ontario-made products and support the hundreds of Ontario businesses and thousands of Ontario workers who make these products and serve customers each and every day,” said Premier Doug Ford. “It also supports our plan to offer consumers the kind of choice and convenience available to other Canadians when purchasing alcoholic beverages, starting later this summer. I hope people across the province will take this chance to shop local and responsibly enjoy some great Ontario-made products!”
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Monday Morning News – July 8 - July 8, 2024
- Saturday Morning News – July 6 - July 6, 2024
- Friday Morning News – July 5th - July 5, 2024