GRAVEL, Gaston

Décédé subitemment au Lady Dunn Health Centre, Wawa le lundi 27 mai 2024 à l’âge de 76 ans.

Époux bien-aimé de feu Diane Gravel. Fier père de Dominic (Anne Lemieux-Gravel). Papi extraordinaire, encourageant et extrêmement fier de Samuel et d’Alex. Cher frère de Marcel (Monique), feu Serge, Pierre, Hélène (feu Léo), Lisette (Jean) et Elizabeth (Balla). Ses nombreux neveux et nièces se souviendront affectueusement de Gaston. Ami spécial de Louiselle.

Les amis pourront visiter l’église St-Cécile, Dubreuilville, le lundi soir de 19 h à 21 h. Les funérailles suivront le mardi 4 juin 2024 à 11 h sous la présidence du révérend Eric Pannike. L’inhumation se fera au cimetière Ste-Cécile, Dubreuilville.

Des dons commémoratifs faits à la Fondation Heart et Stroke de l’Ontario seraient appréciés par la famille.

(Les arrangements sont confiés à Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa, 705-856-7340). www.kerryfuneralhome.ca

Passed away unexpectedly at the Lady Dunn Health Centre, Wawa on Monday May 27, 2024 at the age of 76 years.

Beloved wife of the late Diane Gravel. Proud father of Dominic (Anne Lemieux-Gravel). Amazing, supportive and extremely proud papi of Samuel and Alex. Dear brother of Marcel (Monique), the late Serge, Pierre, Helene (late Leo), Lisette (Jean) and Elizabeth (Balla). Gaston will be lovingly remembered by his many nieces and nephews. Special friend of Louiselle.

Friends may visit at Ste-Cecile Church, Dubreuilville on Monday evening from 7 to 9 p.m. Funeral mass will follow on Tuesday June 4, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Eric Pannike officiating. Interment will take place at Ste-Cecile Cemetery, Dubreuilville.

Memorial donations made to the Ontario Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family.

(Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa, 705-856-7340). www.kerryfuneralhome.ca