THE CORPORATION OF THE
MUNICIPALITY OF WAWA
OPEN AIR BURNING PERMITS REQUIRED
Just a reminder to all residents within the Municipality of Wawa that all open-air burning conducted between April 1st – October 31st requires a permit.
Permits may be obtained at the Municipal Offices located at 40 Broadway Avenue, Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. or they may be downloaded from the Municipal website at www.wawa.cc. All fees must be accompanied by the application. An on-site inspection is required before a permit will be issued. For more information, please contact the Wawa Fire Department at 705-856-2244 x 228.
Open Air Burning includes the following:
|Type of Burn
|Fee
|Brush Piles/Incinerators
|$35.00
|Grass/Leaves
|$12.50
|Recreational Use (season), includes campfire, chiminea, fire pit, fire bowl, cut-off barrel, etc.
|$25.00
Latest posts by Ad Text (see all)
- Open Air Burning Permits Required - April 5, 2024
- 2024 Michipicoten Golf Club Annual General Meeting - April 4, 2024
- MMCC Spring Fitness Schedule - April 2, 2024