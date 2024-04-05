Open Air Burning Permits Required

Breaking News

Just a reminder to all residents within the Municipality of Wawa that all open-air burning conducted between April 1st – October 31st requires a permit.

 

Permits may be obtained at the Municipal Offices located at 40 Broadway Avenue, Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. or they may be downloaded from the Municipal website at www.wawa.cc. All fees must be accompanied by the application. An on-site inspection is required before a permit will be issued. For more information, please contact the Wawa Fire Department at 705-856-2244 x 228.

 

Open Air Burning includes the following:

 

Type of Burn Fee
Brush Piles/Incinerators $35.00
Grass/Leaves $12.50
Recreational Use (season), includes campfire, chiminea, fire pit, fire bowl, cut-off barrel, etc. $25.00

 

 

 

 

