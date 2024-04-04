Hwy 101 (Wawa to Timmins)

At 1:44 a.m. ON511 updated that the highway was open.

The barricade blocking access to Hwy 101 at Wawa has been removed. ON511 is still showing Hwy 101 closed from Wawa to Timmins.

Highway 144 remains closed at this time.

Hwy 101 is closed from Wawa to Timmins (Junction of Hwy 101 and Hwy 144) due to poor weather conditions. The highway was closed at 7:35 a.m.