At 5:30 a.m. Environment Canada issued a Snow Squall Watch stating that Lake effect snow squalls are likely to begin later today and continue into Thursday.

Lake effect snow squalls off Lake Superior are expected to develop later today as colder air moves into the region. Heavy snowfall with local accumulations of 15 to 25 cm is possible. The snow squalls will diminish late Thursday.

Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.