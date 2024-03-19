Snowfall Warning (Pukaskwa – LSPP)

At 5:56 a.m. Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for today through tonight.

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Locally heavy snowfall with total accumulations of 10 to 25 cm today through tonight. Reduced visibility in heavy snow.

Lake effect snow will continue to affect the region today. The lake effect snow will gradually ease from west to east late this afternoon. This evening, a cold front will push through the area which is expected to bring with it a localized band of heavy snow. This band of snow is expected to affect the area this evening clearing late overnight or early Wednesday morning.

Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.