Winter Weather Travel Advisory (Pukaskwa to Lake Superior Provincial Park

At 5:15 p.m. Environment Canada issued a Winter Weather Travel Advisory for tonight into Tuesday morning.

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Locally heavy snowfall with total accumulations of 10 to 15 cm is expected to cause reduced visibility at times.

The main snowfall will continue for several hours before ending from west to east throughout Tuesday morning. Scattered flurries with minor accumulations are possible afterwards.

Environment Canada warns that travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.