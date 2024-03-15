Stella Dorrance (nee Piaskoski)

It is with great sorrow that her sons announce Stella’s passing on March 10, 2024, peacefully at Waterford Retirement Residence in Kingston, in her 97th year. Loving wife of the late Don Dorrance; cherished mother of Tom (Nancy Dorrance), Bob (Gail Drummond), Jim (Mary Lou Hagan) and Rod. Dear sister-in-law of David (Ashley Miller) and aunt of Kathy deGast (John Kennedy). Stella will be dearly missed by her eight grandchildren: Jamie; Jessica (Chani) and Diana (Colin); Matthew (Isabelle), Erin (John) and Kristin (Olivier); Sam and Jackie (Victor); six great-grandchildren: Lucas and Tecla, Logan and Jack, Zoë and Mia; and many nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by her younger brothers Joe (Sonya), Eddie, and his wife, Wilma.

Born to immigrant Polish parents in Sudbury, Ontario, Stella moved with her family to Wawa, where her father, a hard-rock miner, was killed in a mining accident. At the age of 17 and the eldest of three siblings, she began a lifelong tradition of looking after and helping others. It was in Wawa that she met Don, who worked as an engineer for Algoma Ore Corporation, while Stella was in the front office. The two married in 1948 and raised four sons together.

Don’s career took them to Sept-Iles, Quebec, Falconbridge, Ontario and Labrador City, Newfoundland. In each of these unique northern settings, Stella encouraged her family to become part of, and thrive in, their new community. After Don’s retirement in 1986, she moved with him to Kingston, Ontario, where they enjoyed being closer to family and their beloved cottage at Wawa on Lake Superior. Kingston became the focal point for her grandchildren to visit and form special relationships with a wonderful Grammy. Those bonds will be forever cherished.

Following Don’s debilitating stroke in 1997, Stella’s support and irrepressible spirit enabled them to meet the many challenges they faced together, while continuing to be actively involved in their community. While she missed Don dearly after his death in 2011, Stella remained devoted to engaging with her wide circle of family and friends.

She will be remembered by all as a person who cared: as the life of the party – the fun-loving player who never lost at cards – and the mother, grandmother and friend who made everyone happier with her vibrant smile that lit up any room.

Stella’s family wishes to thank the team from Windsong at Waterford for their compassionate care for Mom over the final years of her advancing dementia, as well as her caregivers from Heart to Heart.

A Celebration of Stella’s Life will be held at James Reid Celebration Centre at 1900 John Counter Boulevard in Kingston, on Friday, May 17 from 3 – 5pm. (please enter from the rear parking lot).

As expressions of sympathy, donations to World Vision will be gratefully acknowledged.

Rest in peace, dear Mom, and may your light continue to shine in our hearts forever.